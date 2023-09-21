One person rushed to the hospital after crash near downtown Windsor

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a crash near downtown Windsor.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West collided with a southbound vehicle on Crawford Avenue.

The southbound driver, a 24-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.