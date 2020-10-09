iHeartRadio
One Person Sent to Hospital After East Windsor Shooting

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch is investigating an east end shooting.

Police says officers were called early Friday morning to the 2600-block of Lauzon Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the area was canvassed for witnesses and evidence. 

The Forensic Identification Unit also attended the scene.

Police say a firearm has not been located.

Anyone with information including video surveillance is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.
 

