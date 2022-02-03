One person sent to hospital after snowmobile crash in Chatham-Kent

A serious collision in Chatham-Kent involving a snowmobile is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to the area of Given Road and Gregory Drive in Chatham early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was the lone occupant of the snowmobile and was travelling through a field with two other snowmobilers when he struck a snow-covered ditch.

Police say with the help of the 'What 3 Words' app emergency services, they were able to pinpoint the exact location of the collision.

A 36-year-old man from Chatham Township suffered life threatening injuries.

Police say he was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance but has since been transferred to a Windsor hospital for further medical treatment.