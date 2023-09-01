One person seriously injured in Windsor shooting

One person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Windsor's near west-side.

Police say two hooded individuals opened fire on a 38-year-old man who was sitting on the front porch of his home in the 900-block of Wellington Avenue around 11:30pm Thursday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are asking residents in the neighbourhood to check their video surveillance and dash-cams for possible evidence.

Police say the suspects fired several shots in the direction of the victim.