One suspect arrested, another identified in connection to vicious downtown assault

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a second suspect but is searching for three others in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Van Cleef Jean Dedieu, turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The arrest came around an hour after investigators with the Major Crime Unit released photos and video of the suspects wanted in the case.

Along with the recent arrest, a second suspect has been identified as Demarcus Parker. The 18-year-old is now wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

He is described as black, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

WARNING, the video below includes graphic content.

On May 27, 2023, shortly after 3 a.m., a fight broke out between two groups in the 100 block of Chatham Street West.

Police say during the altercation, a group of individuals chased a 26-year-old man to the intersection of Pelissier St. and University Ave., where he was slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police are still working to identify two other suspects involved in the incident and pictured below.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

A fifth suspect, 25-year-old Lowhya Lako, was arrested in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court on May 29, 2023. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.