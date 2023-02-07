One suspect arrested, another wanted after Windsor bingo hall break-in

One suspect has been arrested but another is still wanted as Windsor police investigate a stolen excavator being used to break into a city bingo hall.

Around 5 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023, police responded to a report about a break-in at Paradise Bingo Hall in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, police learned that two suspects had used an excavator to smash a 20-foot hole in the exterior wall of the building to gain entry into the business. The excavator was stolen from a nearby construction site over the weekend.

Windsor police are investigating an attempted break and enter at Paradise Bingo Hall on Dougall Ave., February 7, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Surveillance video showed the suspects and the vehicle involved in the incident.

Based on this information, police quickly located the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 truck, in the 900 block of McKay Avenue.

A 42-year-old Amherstburg man was arrested nearby a short time later and is charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and theft over $5,000.

Police are searching for a second suspect, identified as 43-year-old Shawn Damsgard of Windsor.

He's wanted for breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is searching for a suspect, identified as 43-year-old Shawn Damsgard of Windsor, in connection to a break-in at Paradise Bingo Hall in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor. Feb. 7, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)