One suspect arrested, another wanted in Windsor break and enter case

One suspect has been arrested but police need help to identify another as they investigate a break and enter case in Windsor.

Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, police say two men entered a a business building located in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue and stole several items from two separate premises.

Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

On Jan 2. 2022, police located and arrested one man after investigators were able to identify one of the suspect.

A 40-year-old man from Waterloo is charged with two counts of break and enter and commit theft along with a single charge of possession of stolen property.

The second suspect is described as a a man with a slender build, balding, was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.