One suspect arrested, four others wanted in connection to assault in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect but is trying to locate four others in connection to an aggravated assault.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Investigators learned that five suspects committed a home invasion at an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say the suspects beat a male victim with a metal object and then robbed two other victims of their personal items.

The victim was treated at hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, members of our City Centre Patrol (CCP) arrested one of the suspects in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

During a search, officers found various quantities of crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. The drugs were individually packaged and ready for sale.

A 35-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, as well as three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are seeking four other suspects in connection with the investigation.

28-year-old Teanna Logan is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery and uttering death threats. She's described as white, approximately 5'9 tall, with a medium build and dyed long red hair. She is also wanted for allegedly robbing the same victim earlier that same day.

(Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

45-year-old Dion Shaw is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery. He's described as white, approximately 6'6 tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, and a goatee.

(Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

An unidentified male suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery. He's described as white, approximately 50-60 years old, with long grey hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a white and gold puffy jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

(Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

An unidentified female suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery. She is white, approximately 30-40 years old, with brown hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a dark winter coat with a greenish hoodie, black pants and brown shoes.

(Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.