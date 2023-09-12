One suspect arrested, one still at large after assault and stabbing in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a youth and issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in connection to an aggravated assault on the city's west side.

On Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Street and Millen Street for a report of a physical altercation.

Once on scene, officers located 17 and 18-year-old victims with serious head injuries.

Officers learned that the victims were confronted by two male suspects in front of a house in the 3400 block of Wells Street.

Police say the suspects assaulted and stabbed the victims before fleeing the scene.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of an investigation, officers quickly gained information on one of the suspects, who was arrested without incident.

A 17-year-old, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Austin Trigg, who's wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.