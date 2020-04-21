One Suspect in Custody After Police Investigation in Downtown Windsor

Few details have been released about a police investigation in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Elliot Street and Mercer Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was taken into custody and officers closed down several blocks as they waited for a search warrant.

Police say a search was executed overnight, but no word on what was found or seized.

The area is now clear.

The home has been the scene of several police investigations this year — most recently on March 26 when an alleged shooting led to a standoff.

The suspect in that incident, 46-year-old John Elliot of Windsor, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.