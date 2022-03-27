One Team Recovery offering free substance abuse program in April

Substance abuse and addiction continues to be a major problem in Windsor-Essex, as it is across much of Ontario.

The One Team Recovery will be offering a free five-week program to help people recovering from substance abuse beginning in April.

The program will be held in-person with the first session set for April 19 at 320 Richmond Street in Amherstburg.

Addiction Counsellor and Co-Creator of the Program Beth Lalonde says they've seen an uptake in problematic use, especially as the pandemic has gone along.

"We're seeing factors like isolation, job loss, financial pressures, social pressures, so we're seeing a lot of that going on. When we're looking at substance use problems we look at coping mechanisms, and so those are some ways that people are unfortunately coping right now."

She's glad that they're able to be able to do something like this and provide support for people who are struggling.

Lalonde says the On Team Recovery is a harm reduction program that works off what they call the smart recovery model.

"And that is self management and recovery training. So we're not a 12 step model, and a little different. It's really a little bit of a more empowering program we believe that can help people make change through skills and strategy building."

She says there's more flexibility an with outpatient program as opposed to a residential program, and they also have a virtual option as they're trying to be as accommodating as possible for people.

"It allows for people to still go to work, go to school and still take care of their family obligations. We just make it manageable, so we really try to accommodate people so that they can still function in their daily lives."

The sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Amherstburg.

