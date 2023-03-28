One-time 'grocery rebate' expected to be announced in the 2023 federal budget

Some good news is expected from the federal budget for those who may be struggling with the rising cost of food.

According to CTV News, the 2023 federal budget, which is to be released today, will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for Canadians with lower incomes.

The new rebate would offer eligible couples with two children a payment of up to $467, a senior would receive $225, and a single person would receive $234.

According to CTV News sources, the benefit will be rolled out through the GST rebate system, once a bill implementing it passes in the House of Commons.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Marion Overholt, Executive Director of Legal Assistance of Windsor and a poverty activist says it's a good start.

She says this rebate shows that the government does understand how difficult it has been for low income families.

"The fact that it's a rebate, that's a good thing. So it's not like a credit that you have to apply against other income. And it's going to help, but it's going to be a limited help, right, because when you look at the amounts, that's going to help people a little bit but they have to buy groceries, they have to eat every day of the year."

Overholt says there is a crisis with income security and housing.

"There's a lot of suffering in our community, and government is best poised to act, they can act quickest and most effective. And so it really would be helpful if we saw a more regular support and increase of funds going to the low income community in particular."

She says day-to-day those in the community are just getting by.

"It's because of the food banks, it's because they're deciding which meal to eat, you know? If they're eating breakfast, then maybe they're not eating lunch, and it's like dinner is optional. When you talk to people and that's what they're doing day-to-day, the depth of the need is not really being addressed by government and that's just incredibly disappointing."

According to Statistics Canada's latest inflation report, food prices rose 11.4 per cent year-over-year in January, nearly double the rate of inflation of 5.9 per cent and up from 11 per cent the previous month.

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance will announce the federal budget at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

-with files from CTV New's Rachel Aiello