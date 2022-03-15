One week summer shutdown slated at Windsor Assembly Plant
A change for the summer shutdown at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
According to Unifor Local 444, the shutdown will only be for one week this year instead of two.
The shutdown will begin on July 4.
Last month, the union announced the extension of the second shift at the plant.
The plant will remain a two shift operation until the end of June 2022.
Stellantis originally had plans to transition the facility to a one shift operation in mid-April.