One Year Since COVID-19 Hit Canada

Monday marks a dark anniversary for Canada.

It was one year ago that the first known case of COVID-19 arrived in the country.

A 56-year-old man had arrived at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with what seemed to be mild pneumonia following a trip to China.

One year later, there have been over 737,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada and nearly 19,000 deaths.

In Windsor-Essex, there have been 11,739 positive cases along with 290 deaths.

The first confirmed case in this area was on March 20, 2020.