Ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital remains in effect.

The outbreak on 3North at Ouellette Campus is currently affecting five patients.

If there are no new cases of COVID-19, the outbreak will be lifted on December 7.

The previous outbreak which was declared on November 23 on 4North at Met Campus has been rescinded. This outbreak affected six patients.

Windsor Regional Hospital rolled out a revised masking policy for its campuses in October.

The policy can be found here.