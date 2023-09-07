Ongoing police investigation leads to charges

An ongoing police investigation has led to charges against two people from Windsor.

Police say an investigation started on August 19 after a report of a robbery at a home on Lakeshore Road 113 in Lakeshore.

According to police, a suspect wearing a ski mask went inside the home but was confronted by the homeowner after returning back to the residence.

Police say the suspect waved a bladed object during the confrontation and fled the home in a vehicle before police arrived.

No injures were reported but police say on September 4, members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit took two people into custody without incident in Windsor.

They're facing a list of charges including Robbery with Weapon, Disguise with Intent and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

