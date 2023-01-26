Online dog licence renewal available for Windsor residents

The time has come for Windsor residents to renew their dogs licence's for 2023, or get your first licence if you have a new pet.

The City of Windsor is now offering a link for residents to renew the licence's from home.

If your dog gets lost, a valid and current licence is the first step to bringing your pet back home quickly and easily.

A proper licence tag helps speed up your reunion by supplying crucial contact information to the person who finds your dog..

Regular pound fees are also waived when a lost dog is brought to the Humane Society wearing a valid tag.

Dog licence's can be purchased online under the E-services tab or by searching "dog licence" on the City of Windsor website.

The tag will be mailed once the processing is complete.

Alternatively, in-person services are available at City Hall, at all City Customer Care Centres and at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

Ren's Pets is also again offering a $20 voucher for each licence that is purchased or renewed online.

Avoid late fees and purchase by February 1.

For more information on dog licence's, including licensing fees and restrictions, you can visit the Dog Licence e-service page or contact 311.