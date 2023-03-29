Online ER wait time clock launched by Leamington's Erie Shores HealthCare

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is moving to provide more information on emergency room wait times.

The hospital is launching a second Emergency Department Wait Time Clock, with this new one displaying the expected wait time for the Rapid Assessment

Zone (RAZ) within the Emergency Department.

The first clock details the wait time for the main emergency department area.

The RAZ provides medical care for minor ailments and injuries, including minor abdominal pain, coughs, colds, fever, ear, nose, and throat and eye problems, cuts that may need stitches, sprains, strains, sports injuries, minor asthma attacks, or allergic reactions.

Holly Kettle, Emergency Department Operations Manager, says the Rapid Assessment Zone within the Emergency Department is also another option for patients who visited the Cough, Cold and Flu Care Clinic, known as the COVID Centre, scheduled to close April 3.

(Image courtesy of Erie Shores HealthCare)

The new Wait Time Clock will display the number of patients currently waiting for treatment, allowing patients to make informed decisions about when to seek medical care.

Kettle says generally the wait time in the RAZ is lower than in the main department.

"We see it often around two hours or less, sometime thee's a longer wait than that depending on what's happening," she says.

The Rapid Assessment Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Kettle says the wait time clock is constantly being updated on the website.

"Whenever you think you need to seek medical attention, we're here 24-7. We hope the wait time clock doesn't change people's needs in the community for coming to the hospital. Whenever you think you need any healthcare support, we're always here. It's just to give that guideline so you know what to expect," she adds.

Erie Shores is one of only three hospitals in the province to make wait times for low-acuity patients available online.

The hospital is located 194 Talbot St. W. in Leamington.