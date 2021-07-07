Online Fundraiser Launched for Former Spitfires Coach

The Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company has started a GoFundMe page for a former coach of the Windsor Spitfires, who died while battling a blaze in Pennsylvania.

35-year-old Sean DeMuynck — who was serving as a volunteer firefighter — died battling a fire in Wynnewood, Penn. Sunday Morning.

According to the page, funds collected will go to Sean's wife, Melissa.

The online fundraiser was launched Tuesday afternoon with a fundraising goal of $25,000.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, more than $19,000 has been raised.

DeMuynck was the Spitfires video coach from 2013 to 2017, winning a Memorial Cup in 2017.

According to media reports, DeMuynck was on his last call as a volunteer firefighter before a planned move back to Canada with his wife.

He was originally from Elgin, Ont., and was a firefighter in Penn Wynne and Lower Merion Township since August 2019.

