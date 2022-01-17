Online learning extended one week for most classes at St. Clair College

A change of plans at St. Clair College for students returning to the classroom.

Classes are being conducted online the week of January 17, but that's now been extended to include the week of January 24 for most students.

According to a statement from the college, the decision was made based on consultation with the local health unit.

Students are asked to visit their program web page as the majority of programs will be online, but some may be hybrid or in-person.

The statement goes on to say the college will be keeping a close eye on the situation as further changes may need to be made.

If all goes to plan, students will resume in-person classes on January 31.