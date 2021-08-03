Online Poll Finds Support Holding Steady for Canada's Federal Parties

OTTAWA - A new survey suggests Canada's federal parties are holding relatively steady in terms of voter support only weeks before a possible election call.

The survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies says 29 per cent of respondents would vote for the Liberals if an election were held today.

That compared to 24 per cent who said they would vote for the Conservatives while 16 per cent indicated they would cast their ballot for the NDP.

All three numbers were relatively unchanged from two weeks ago, suggesting little movement as observers anticipate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling an election this month.

The Liberals did see a slight two per cent increase in support among decided voters, with 36 per cent saying they would cast their ballots for the governing party.

That bump appears to have come entirely at the NDP's expense, which sank to 20 per cent of decided voters.

The Conservatives were holding steady at 29 per cent, which was unchanged from two weeks ago.

The online survey, conducted July 30 to Aug. 1, polled 2,079 Canadians.

It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.