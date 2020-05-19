Online Survey Launched to Guide Walkerville District Plan

The second phase of the Walkerville District Plan is underway with a community engagement survey.

Ward 4 Windsor City Councillor Chris Holt, says the online survey lists 10 improvement projects to improve the neighbourhood.

He says those projects came from ideas submitted by residents at public meetings just before the New Year.

"There's a lot of interesting ideas in that survey. The general public is being asked to rank them of their importance and for feedback on each question," he says.

In 2018, the city launched a plan to create distinct themes and excitement in the different neighbourhoods such as Ford City, Old Sandwich Towne and Pillette Village. The Walkerville neighbourhood was select as the first one for the "districting" effort.

Holt is excited to see what residents think, but he expects a couple items to top the list when the survey wraps up.

"Enhancing the gateway to Walkerville on Riverside Drive East and Devonshire Road; Continuing an active transportation corridor from the riverfront by the VIA Rail station along the rail cut; that was highlighted," he says.

A "flex street" similar to one created in downtown London, Ont. that mixes cyclist, pedestrian and vehicle traffic is something Holt hopes residents will support.

"They're kind of shared spaces that really tend to slow everybody down and make for a very special public space," he says.

CLICK HERE to find the survey which closes June 10.



PROJECT LIST:

1. Riverfront Park & Pathway Connection

2. Railspur Linear Park

3. Devonshire/Riverside Gateway Parklet

4. Devonshire/Assumption Urban Square

5. Argyle & Monmouth Flexible Streets

6. Hiram Walker Alleyway Pilot

7. Riverside Drive Rebalance

8. Wyandotte East Gateway

9. Historic Walkerville Program

10. Walkerville Wayfinding Program