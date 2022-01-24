Online tool aims to identify future skills needed for auto sector

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade says a very solid case has been made for Ontario as the logical choice for an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Vic Fedeli says they continue to work very solidly with several prospects to land a facility or several facilities.

Fedeli spoke as part of the launch of a free Skills and Career Navigator tool from the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN).

The website is to help people find out what skills are needed in the rapidly evolving automotive and mobility sector, including resources to let current employers and employees know which skills are needed for in demand for jobs, both now and into the future.

Windsor is one of the sites vying to become home to an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Fedeli notes that potential electric vehicle battery manufacturers are looking for a wide range of skills in Ontario, including design abilities along with research and development.

"They want to know that we have the skilled trades that are available for when they open the plant, there are people that will be available with the good, basic skilled trades and knowledge to actually produce the batteries," he says.

Fedeli says they need the whole electric vehicle battery sector to know that Ontario has the availability of skills available from end to end.

"We need a constant now, a constant supply of graduates," he says. "That's why this career pathway is so important, for people to go on this feature to understand exactly what skills and what training is going to be necessary for all of the segments, from A to Z."

The new Skills and Career Navigator tool can be accessed by clicking here.

The new online tool us part of OVIN's Talent Strategy & Roadmap to position Ontario's automotive and mobility sector for long-term success by outlining key objectives and initiatives to help achieve OVIN's 2030 vision for Ontario's automotive and mobility workforce: to have a highly skilled, adaptable, and diverse workforce in the sector, reinforced by a global-leading network that provides tailored and responsive initiatives that meet the workforce's evolving needs.

Raed Kadri, Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives and Head of OVIN, says the sector is evolving very rapidly and there's a need for skills and talent, and they want to make sure they're providing a path forward for skills and talent in Ontario.

The new tool houses interactive data on Ontario's labour market, such as the demand for skills today, anticipated future skills needs, and includes resources on training opportunities across the province. It also provides personalized recommendations for training opportunities and career pathways, helping prospective talent identify necessary skills to help secure a career in the sector, based on their experience and skillset.