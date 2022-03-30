Online X-Ray Scheduling Tool launched by ESHC

Essex County residents will now be able to schedule their own x-ray appointments thanks to a new online tool launched by the Erie Shores HealthCare Diagnostic Imaging Department.

It will allow patients to schedule their x-ray conveniently, with same-day appointments available Monday through Saturday.

Officials say in order to book an appointment, a patient is required to have a paper requisition form from a physician or nurse practitioner.

The tool was previously used by the ESHC COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre and was adopted this winter to include x-ray tests.

In the upcoming months, booking of other tests at ESHC will be made available to enhance patients’ convenience.

A release states the new tool is part of a continued strategy at ESHC to provide an enhanced patient care experience in Essex County as the hospital shifts its focus to pandemic recovery.

Anyone looking to book or get more information can do so on their website.