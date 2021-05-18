Only 16 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,445 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,344 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 335 active cases in the community, with 55 per cent being variant of concern cases.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,149 cases since the pandemic began with 15,393 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 221,098 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 60.2 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.