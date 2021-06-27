Only Six Cases of COVID-19 Reported Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding just six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Three are being blamed on community spread, one is the result of close contact with another confirmed case while two are still being investigated.

The region has now seen 16,809 confirmed cases of the virus and 434 deaths.

The health unit continues to deal with one workplace and one community outbreak.

There are currently nine people in hospital for treatment while 414,855 doses of the vaccine have been given to local residents.