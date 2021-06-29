Only Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, and one is still under investigation.

There have been 1,961 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,801 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

There are now 59 active cases in the community, with six being variant of concern cases.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,820 cases since the pandemic began with 16,327 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 422,515 doses of the vaccine has been administered.