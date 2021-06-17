Only Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced only two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the health unit, 72 cases are active, with 22 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,920 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,764 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

Eight confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,753 cases since the pandemic began with 16,248 listed as resolved.

There are two workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 362,316 doses of the vaccine has been administered.