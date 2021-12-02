Ontarians aged 50 and older can soon book COVID-19 boosters

TORONTO - Ontario residents aged 50 and older can book COVID-19 booster shots starting Dec. 13.

The province says it's expanding eligibility for the shots to offer extra protection against the virus and variants.

Next month, the province says even more people will become eligible based on age and COVID-19 risk, with boosters offered between six and eight months from a person's second dose.

People who are receiving dialysis are also becoming eligible for third COVID-19 vaccine doses if it's been 56 days since their second shot.

The province is now recommending people who are receiving cell treatments following therapy or a transplant get vaccinated again with both shots because of lost immunity.

Ontario also says limited doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are now on offer to adults with allergies to mRNA shots, or to unvaccinated people who contact their local public health unit.