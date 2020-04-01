Ontario Announces $50-million for Retooling

Ontario is spending $50-million to help businesses retool their operations to produce medical equipment and personal protective gear for front-line workers.

The government says the Ontario Together Fund will go to the most viable, innovative proposals that can quickly provide medical supplies and equipment, including gowns, coveralls, face shields and ventilators.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford says the mass mobilization of government, businesses and people to slow the spread of COVID-19 is one of the most ambitious efforts undertaken by the province in generations.

Ontario is reporting 426 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the largest number so far — including four new deaths.