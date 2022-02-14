Ontario announces vaccine certificates to end March 1

Ontario says it will lift its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1.

On that date, the province will also lift capacity limits in all indoor settings.

Masking requirements will stay in place for now, but the province says a timeline to lift them will come later.

Premier Doug Ford says with public health indicators improving, the province can fast-track its plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including moving the next step of its reopening plan up to Thursday instead of next Monday.

On that day, social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, while capacity limits will be removed in places such as restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres.

Effective February 17, 2022

Ontario will further ease public health measures, including, but not limited to:

Increasing social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Increasing organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors

Removing capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to: Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms Cinemas Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas

Allowing 50 percent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs

Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls, will be maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance.

The province is also announcing that youth aged 12 to 17 can book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. on Friday.