Ontario Associate Minister Dunlop Visits Windsor

Ontario's associate minister of women and children's issues is talking to frontline workers in Windsor.

Jill Dunlop recently toured Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women (W5) and Women's Enterprise Skills Training or WEST.

Dunlop says hearing from the clients at W5 was eye-opening.

"Very heart touching," she says. "I had the opportunity to meet some of the women here at W5 to hear their stories about being newcomers, some as recent as the last five months and coming here and it's a different country."

She says a lot of the concerns were about funding.

"When I was talking to some of the front line workers, we are talking about some of the issues, red tape related where they are going through many different ministries for all different funding streams and how can we help to make that easier so they can spend their time with the clients."

Dunlop says it was a listening exercise.

"I think that's good information for me to take back and to better understand the issues they face as frontline workers because we want them to have their time being spent with clients they are serving and the good work that they are doing ."

Dunlop points out another issue that was raised in Windsor was the need to encourage women to get into skilled trades and address the labour shortage.

She says right now, only 4.5% of women are in skilled trades.

Dunlop also toured the Children's Aid Society during her visit.