Ontario becomes the first in Canada to open a legal private online gambling market

Dozens of operators are registered to launch in Ontario's iGaming market today as the province becomes the first in Canada to open a legal private online gambling market.

As of midnight, people could wager on casino games, sporting events and other gambling activities on websites and apps that are approved by the regulator.

Operators have been ramping up advertising ahead of the launch to reach users in Canada's largest province, with some featuring well-known sports broadcasters and television actors in their ads.

Spokesmen for PointsBet Canada and BetRivers, two operators entering the market, say their companies each hired 50 staff in Canada ahead of the significant launch.

Online gambling already existed in Ontario in the grey market and on Ontario Lottery and Gaming's Proline+ sportsbook.

The province says legalizing the activities will protect users, offer more choice, as well as, generate jobs and revenue.

Ontario hasn't yet set projections for revenue from iGaming Ontario but some sources estimate the market could be worth up to $800 million annually.