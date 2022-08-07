Ontario bringing high-speed Internet access to Windsor and Tecumseh residents

The Ontario government is bringing high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved homes and businesses in Tecumseh and Windsor, marking another milestone in its plan to help connect every corner of the province by the end of 2025.

The government estimates that there are as many as 590 underserved homes and businesses in the municipalities of Windsor and Tecumseh. Following a two-stage competitive process, Xplornet Communications Inc. has signed an agreement with the

province to bring high-speed Internet access to homes and businesses.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says this initiative is imperative for those in the community.

"This key investment supports the great work of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology project and Tecumseh’s Rural Broadband Advisory Committee by ensuring that our residents and businesses have access to the tools needed to compete head-to-head on the world stage."

Kinga Surma, the Minister of Infrastructure, says this will be a positive impact for surrounding families.

"Our government is ensuring every community in Ontario has access to reliable high speed Internet. We are making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in areas such as Windsor and Tecumseh. Through our tremendous progress, more Ontarians will be able to have access to reliable high-speed Internet no matter where they live."

In total, the province has signed agreements with eight Internet service providers to bring access to up to 266,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses in as many as 339 municipalities across Ontario.

The announcement is part of Ontario’s historic investment of nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet across the province.