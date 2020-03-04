Ontario Budget will be Delivered March 25

Ontario's finance minister has announced that the provincial budget will be delivered March 25.

It will be the second budget for Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government.

The first budget in 2019 was widely panned by critics, as cut after cut emerged in a near-daily stream in the weeks after the document was tabled.

Then-finance minister Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of the portfolio not long after, replaced by Rod Phillips.

Phillips says this budget will "stay the course" in terms of the government's plan to balance the budget by 2023.

He adds that the budget will be a plan to create opportunity for regions across the province to grow.



With files from the Canadian Press