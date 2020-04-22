Ontario Calls On Military for Assistance in Long-Term Care Homes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling in military assistance as the province battles COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

Ford says he will formally request extra resources from the federal government today, including from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Forces personnel.

He says they will provide operational and logistical assistance so long-term care staff can focus on the care of residents.

It was also announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 testing is expanding to every resident and worker in the province's long-term care homes.

Nearly 450 residents have died amid growing outbreaks in the facilities, including at least 22 in Windsor-Essex where authorities are monitoring outbreaks at six different facilities.

Provincial health officials have previously resisted calls for such widespread testing of asymptomatic people.

But a new memo from the deputy ministers of health and long-term care, as well as Ontario's chief medical officer of health, tells public health units to immediately develop plans for the broad testing.

— With files from the Canadian Press