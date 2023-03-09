Ontario cities and police services are banning TikTok from work devices

Cities and police services across Ontario say they are following the federal government's lead in banning TikTok from work and government-owned devices as Canadian privacy watchdogs assess the video-sharing platform for threats.

There are others, however, that say they haven't decided whether they will ban TikTok yet, such as the City of Toronto.

A spokesperson said it is actively monitoring cybersecurity risks.

The federal government banned the app from government-owned devices earlier this week after the chief information officer said the application has an "unacceptable" level of risk to privacy and security.

Provincial and federal privacy watchdogs recently announced an investigation into whether the video-sharing platform complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

The City of Hamilton and London have followed suit in banning the app on city-devices but Hamilton said it has kept its main account that's not active.

Niagara police said it asked employees to remove TikTok from all service-issued devices earlier this month while it examines the concerns raised around security but, an official account that is only accessible to its communications unit remains active.

Brett Caraway, a professor at the University of Toronto, says he's not surprised cities and police forces are banning TikTok because, as public servants, they could face criticism if they don't show that they take privacy issues seriously.