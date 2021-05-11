iHeartRadio
Ontario could reopen more outdoor spaces, science table adviser says

The City of Nanaimo is reopening some of its outdoor recreational facilities, including pickleball and tennis courts: May 14, 2020 (CTV News)

TORONTO - Ontario's science advisors say the province could safely reopen many outdoor recreational facilities even if it extends a stay-at-home order in the coming weeks.

The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says outdoor activities like golf, tennis and beach volleyball are low risk.

Dr. Peter Juni says that in some cases, if physical distancing cannot be maintained during the activity, people should wear masks.

Juni says public health officials must address activities linked with the sports -- like car-pooling or sharing a locker room -- which represent greater risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The province imposed a stay-at-home order last month that closed thousands of business and outdoor recreational facilities, except playgrounds.

The science table criticized the restriction of outdoor activities, saying they will not control COVID-19 and disproportionately harm children and those who don't have access to their own green space.

