Ontario court to hear constitutional challenge to a panhandling law

An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society.

The challenge against the Safe Streets Act is being heard this week in Ontario Superior Court.

It was launched in 2017 by the Fair Change legal clinic against the law that has been in force since 2000.

The law prohibits soliciting in an aggressive manner and soliciting a "captive audience," including people waiting to use an A-T-M or public transit.

Violations of the law come with a maximum fine of 500-dollars for the first offence and a maximum fine of one-thousand-dollars or imprisonment for up to six months for subsequent offences.

Fair Change argues the law violates several charter rights, including freedom of expression and the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.

In defending the law, government lawyers write in their legal arguments that while there is no dispute that the circumstances of people on the streets are "disadvantageous," the law does not cause or contribute to those circumstances.