Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund awards the Windsor Symphony Orchestra a $50,000 grant 

The Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund has awarded the Windsor Symphony Orchestra a $50,000 grant investment to support the promotion and marketing of the orchestra’s 75th Anniversary season in Windsor Essex.

OCAF grants go towards increasing cultural tourism in the city by providing investments to assist Ontario cultural organizations to promote and market events.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the WSO is looking to attract new tourists and visitors to their events.

Deborah Severs, President of the Windsor Symphony Board of Directors, says this grant will help significantly in being able to promote their milestone anniversary.

She says following the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts have struggled country-wide.

"Windsor, as well as the rest of the whole country is just coming out of COVID, and the arts and the culture, including the Symphony, has really struggled during COVID. So, this grant is extremely important, they are for our 75th anniversary which couldn't be coming at a better time. We are so excited about what we're going to be doing."

She says what the two anniversary weekends will include.

"The first one is September 17th and 18th, which is what we know as the Masterworks, the classical pieces, which is sponsored by Bill and Rochelle Tepperman. And then the other series, which is sponsored by The Toldo Foundation, which is the 'Pop Series', and that one is the weekend of September 24th and 25th."

Severs says the Symphony is hoping to bring in new crowds to their shows this year.

"We're really hoping to get new people excited and involved with the Windsor Symphony. And, we know that some people don't know or aren't aware of classical music, even people who snub their nose at classical music, we have something to offer for everybody."

More information on the concerts, WSO news, education and community outreach programs can be found on the Windsor Symphony Orchestra website.