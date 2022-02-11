Ontario declares state of emergency over protests in Windsor and Ottawa

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in the province over protests in Windsor and Ottawa.

Ford has also announced that he plans to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders, making it "crystal clear" that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

The measure will will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways.

Ford says the fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

The province also plans to provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply with these orders.

Will the orders will be temporary, Ford plans to introduce legislation to make these measures law.