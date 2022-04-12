Ontario Dental Association noticing more patients grinding their teeth

The president of the Ontario Dental Association is stressing that good oral health is a key part of overall health.

Dr. Charles Frank, who also runs Centre Dental Clinic at 600 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor, says dentists have seen an increase in patients who have been grinding their teeth due to stress over the past couple of years.

"Grinding teeth often results in broken or cracked teeth. There's also problems with the temporomandibular joint, or the jaw joint, in that you're putting stress on the muscles," he says. "People sometimes, particularly at night when the don't notice it, can wake up with headaches or that their jaw has run a marathon."

Frank says if you allow the issue of grinding teeth to continue, you can also cause excessive wear on your teeth.

"That's not good, it's best to lower your stress or seeing a dental professional about having this problem taken care of," he says.

Frank says cavities are also an issue for some people who've put off going to the dentist.

"Some of them haven't been in to see a dentist since the pandemic started. When you have a small cavity that's very easy to detect and pick-up, and look after while it's still small," he says. "When you leave these long enough, they become big enough to be noticeable either by a bigger hole in the tooth or even pain and infection. Then they become much more problematic, much more costly to fix."

Frank says they've noticed some hesitancy by the public about going to the dentist during the pandemic over concerns of contracting COVID-19.

He says strict infection and prevention control measures have been in place to protect patients and staff, and that they still remain in place.

He says since March 2020, there have been no known cases of COVID-19 related transmission as a result of dental treatment in Ontario.

April is Oral Health Month.