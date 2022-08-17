iHeartRadio
Ontario doctor facing three more murder charges as police probe hospital deaths

Brian Nadler a été initialement accusé de meurtre au premier degré en mars 2021 relativement à la mort d'Albert Poidinger, 89 ans, à l'hôpital général de Hawkesbury. (CTV News)

An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of a patient is now facing three more charges of first-degree murder.

Ontario Provincial Police say the new charges against Dr. Brian Nadler are related to the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police said at the time that they were investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler was released on bail in July of last year.

Nadler's lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has previously said his client maintains his innocence. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

