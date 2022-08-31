Ontario drops five-day isolation guideline for COVID-19

Ontario's top doctor says people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days but should stay home until their fever clears and their symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

Dr. Kieran Moore says people should also wear a mask "in any setting" for 10 full days from the start of their symptoms, even if they feel better.

Moore says the province is moving away from COVID-19-specific guidance in favour of an "all-virus approach," meaning the guidelines apply to other illnesses such as the flu.

Moore also announced Wednesday that the province will offer COVID-19 booster shots to children aged five to 11 this week, with appointments available starting Thursday.

Appointments will be available through the province's vaccine portal starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the province said. Parents can also book appointments for their children through their local public health units, participating pharmacies or health-care providers.

Health Canada said earlier this month it had approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children aged 5-11, to be administered at least six months after their second dose.