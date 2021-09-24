Ontario eases capacity limits for some sports, event venues

Ontario is easing capacity limits in certain sports and event venues that require proof of vaccination.

Effective Sept. 25 at 12:01 a.m., capacity limits will be increased in many of the indoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.

The province says limits will be increased in meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres; sporting events; concerts, theatres and cinemas; racing venues; and commercial and film television productions with studio audiences will be increased to up to 50 per cent capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is less for indoor events.

Also starting Saturday, capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.

For outdoor events where people are seated, capacity limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.

Proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal capacity is 20,000 people or more.

"With more and more Ontarians joining millions of others in rolling up their sleeves, our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to ease capacity limits in certain settings where proof of vaccination is required," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "With the added layer of protection offered by proof of vaccination, we are ensuring our businesses can remain safe and open as we continue to reach even more Ontarians who have yet to receive a first or second dose."