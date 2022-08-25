Ontario education workers begin to ready themselves for back to school

The 2022-2023 school year is right around the corner, however it's not just students getting ready to get back into the classroom.

Workers in education are preparing for the return, which includes the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Lecce says this years return is an exciting one as most COVID-19 mandates have been lifted.

In the spring, mask requirements were lifted and Ontario announced that there will not be any changes to those policies this coming fall.

However, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 workers including maintenance staff, librarians and early childhood educators, will open voting from September 23 to October 2 on whether to set a strike mandate.

When it comes to wages, CUPE is looking for annual increases of 11.7 per cent, while the government has offered two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for everyone else.

Lecce says he's excited for this school year to feel like it did pre-pandemic.

"I think it's amazing to see these kids get back into a more normal, and a more stable, and frankly a more enjoyable experience after two difficult years. I'm excited for them, I know they want to be in school with their friends, and in front of their educators, they want the full student experience, the clubs, the sports, the extra-curricular's."

He says what the province can expect for the school year, despite most COVID-19 measures being dropped.

"Parents will continue to enjoy the choice, of course according to their own risk, with respect to masking. Parents, staff, and students will continue to have access to rapid tests for symptomatic purposes. Schools will continue to have the highest standards of ventilation."

The curriculum has changed slightly to make subjects such as math and science more enjoyable for students.

He says changes need to be made to curriculums to advance forward with projects, such as the new EV battery plant coming to Windsor, and teach useful skills.

"We need kids to know how to code, we needs kids to know how to build a budget, we need kids to know how to be a leader and deal with difficulty and be strong, and resilient, and overcome adversary," he says. "That's the type of leader we're building in Ontario, that's the vision the premier has. And I really think what we're doing is getting back to the basics of learning."

Lecce says he's very grateful for all of the work that CUPE workers do, and he recognizes it's not an easy job.

However, he says offers being asked as of now are a lot.

"We've really focused on stability for the worker and for the child, and for the family that these kids depend on. And I think we can get there. Obviously the concern with some of the asks are equivalent of $21-billion, it's literally a 52 percent increase, it's a lot."

Remote learning will remain an option for families who wish to continue with online classes, but the province emphasized that its focus was on the return to in-person learning.

CUPE and the government have bargaining dates Friday as well as three more dates in September to discuss offers for Ontario education workers.