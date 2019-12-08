Ontario Elementary Teachers to Increase Work-to-Rule Campaign

Ontario's elementary teachers will soon be ramping up their work-to-rule campaign.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says phase two of the campaign will begin Tuesday to increase pressure on the province as contract talks continue.

During the new round of job action, teachers won't be planning any new field trips, collecting money for school-based activities except for charity, or distributing any memos or letters from a school or school board.

The work-to-rule campaign was launched November 26, with teachers refusing to complete Term 1 report cards, not participating in any professional learning from their school board or the ministry outside of school hours, and not doing any online training by the ministry.

The increased campaign comes as the union representing high school teachers plans one-day strikes on Wednesday in nine school boards, although Windsor-Essex is not included.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation job action follows a province-wide strike a week earlier.



