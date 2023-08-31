Ontario expanding high-speed internet access to underserved areas; Pelee Island to be included

The Ontario government will use a satellite internet service provider to bring high-speed internet access to approximately 43,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses, and those on Pelee Island will be a part of the change.

The provincial government states that where ground-based infrastructure is currently not an option, a qualified satellite service provider will ensure that the hardest to reach areas in Ontario will have access to reliable high-speed internet.

Pelee Island has been listed as one of the government funded high-speed internet projects.

The Island is provincially a part of the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program and the federal Universal Broadband Fund program, both aimed at supporting high-speed Internet projects.

Ontario is investing nearly $4-billion to help bring access to reliable high-speed internet for every community across the province.

Cathy Miller, Pelee Island Mayor, says the Island is isolated by geography, but being isolated by communications is an entirely different feeling.

"Anything that's relevant to expansion of Broadband in rural and isolated communities is of interest to us. And we're glad to be included in the plans to make sure that we're connected just like the rest of the province is."

She says issues around internet connectivity became abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Parts of our island has cellular connectivity issues, so not even being able to connect to the internet through data on your phone, it just presents different challenges with being able to run a small business, it presents challenges with being able to access essential government services, education, distance learning, remote work, having a Zoom call from Pelee Island is usually a comedic affair for me."

Miller says when you get left behind, people are no longer part of the digital economy, especially emergency services.

"They're losing access to ecommerce, they're losing access to those skills that might keep them competitive in a job force, in a remote work environment. But emergency communications are extremely important, and being able to have emergency services connected through Wi-Fi calling even, it would be a huge improvement for our communication infrastructure."

The province plans to help bring connectivity to every community by the end of 2025.

Miller adds that the Island is hoping to have an update from the provincial and federal governments soon on the timeline for the service.