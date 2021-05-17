Ontario Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults on Tuesday

The Ontario government says all adults in the province will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

The province says those who are turning 18 this year will also be allowed to book a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -- the only one currently authorized by Health Canada for use in youth 12 and older.

The government had initially said it would lower the vaccine eligibility age to 30 this week.

The province is also switching gears in how it distributes vaccines.

It will now send the shots to regions on a per-capita basis, after two weeks of sending half the vaccine supply to COVID-19 hot spots.

The province says it hopes to see all eligible Ontarians fully vaccinated by the end of September.