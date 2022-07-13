Ontario expands fourth dose eligibility to all adults amid seventh wave

Ontario is expanding eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to include all adults.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says anyone aged 18 and older will be able to book a fourth shot starting Thursday.

The shots are being offered at five months after an individual has received their first booster dose.

Moore says one of the best ways to stay protected against COVID-19 is to stay up-to-date with vaccinations.

Ontario had recently been under pressure to expand eligibility for fourth doses beyond people aged 60 and older, immunocompromised individuals and Indigenous adults.

The province is currently experiencing a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.